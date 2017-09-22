 

Watch: David Higgins, Peter Fury team up for verbal attack on boxing politics

They were enemies just three days ago, but now promoter David Higgins and trainer Peter Fury are teaming up to take aim at the people involved in boxing's political landscape.

The two were enemies a few days ago, but now they have a message for people conducting boxing's political landscape.
Source: 1 NEWS

Higgins and Fury both took jabs at other members of the boxing community at today's press conference for Joseph Parker's WBO title defence against Hughie Fury in Manchester, with the pair singling out English promoter Eddie Hearn.

"This promotion and the Fury camp have proved a lot of people wrong," Higgins said.

"A lot of big egos in English boxing rubbished [the Furys] and said that they wouldn't put the fight on and wouldn't put the money in the bank; they rubbished me for backing the word of Peter Fury.

"Guys like Eddie Hearn who promised to meet our New Zealand travel group but pulled out on the day break their word but not the Furys - that's why we're here today."

Hughie Fury's trainer says he and Joseph Parker's promoter have made peace.
Source: 1 NEWS

Fury agreed with the man he called a "f****** dummy" on Tuesday, saying the road to Sunday's title fight had been tricky due to other people putting their two cents in.

Fury and Higgins' rivalry earlier this week spawned from the Duco boss' issue with a non-neutral referee appointed for the fight, with Higgins taking aim at the Furys over the issue in a heated exchange on Tuesday.

Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.
Source: 1 NEWS

But after the British Boxing Board of Control opted to remove Terry O'Connor with Marcus McDonnell, the two have begun complimenting each other again with Fury going as far as calling them "good mates" yesterday.

