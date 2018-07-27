 

Scottish darts player Gary Anderson has put on a vintage performance at the World Matchplay in Blackpool, England this morning, executing a perfect nine-darter in his quarter-final win.

The Flying Scotsman threw the rare feat in the fourth leg of his 19-17 win over Joe Cullen.

It is the third time the world No.4 has thrown a nine-darter at a televised event having previously scored one in the UK Open in 2012 and another at the 2016 World Championships.

With the win, Anderson heads to the semi-final to play unseeded Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan on Sunday morning NZT.

The Flying Scotsman earned a $87,000 bonus for the rare feat. Source: SKY
Watch: Darts legend Gary Anderson nails rare nine-darter in World Matchplay quarter-final win
Joseph Parker's mum Sala has offered her son a bit of advice, to learn from his fight with Anthony Joshua and to throw more leather in his bout with Dillian Whyte on Sunday (NZ time).

Parker's mum believes her son is in tip-top shape and has learned from his unification fight loss against Joshua in April.

The Kiwi faces off against the Brit on Sunday morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"The fight with Joshua I guess that was the most challenging for him but I always believed and this is what I always tell Joe - 'it's good to fall and when you fall you can always pick yourself up and run again'," said Sala.

"I guess when you fall it gives you more energy and more drive and that's how Joseph is right now."

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Sala revealed her son was frustrated that he didn't empty the tank in Cardiff, Wales.

Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday. Source: Breakfast

"When he (Parker) looked at the footage of the last fight with Joshua he was like 'I didn't put it all in because I still had energy after the fight'.

"So in this one he's promised he's going to put everything and leave everything in the ring."

Sala said her son has promised to empty the gas tank in his must win bout in London on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS
British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte has fought for everything in his life, with the outspoken fighter saying he was heading down a dark path until boxing saved his life.

Whyte will be facing off with Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker this Sunday NZ time at London's O2 Arena, with winner moving one step closer to a title shot.

The 30-year-old told 1 NEWS that moving from Jamaica to England was a tough transition.

"You know I was born in Jamaica, suffered a lot and been through a lot of hardships. Came here (England) suffered a lot of hardships, made a lot of wrong choices," said Whyte.

"Suffered a lot here, one thing led to another - I finally decided to fight in combat sports, started training and it just turned my life around."

The two fighters came face to face ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash in London. Source: 1 NEWS

Whyte said he had to grow up quick after having a child as a teenager.

"I was a dad at 13-years-old so I have been looking after kids and I had to rush my mental state, growing up a lot faster.

"When you become a dad it changes everything, where most kids were running around I'm working two jobs and doing other things to get money to feed my children," he said.

"I'm trying to win these fights so my kids have a good life and make sure they don't have to struggle the way I struggled.

"It (boxing) saved my life you know, a lot of kids like me – a lot of kids that grew up with me are either dead or in prison for a long time."

Whyte admitted that he knew if continued going down the wrong path he could end up locked behind bars.

The Duco and Matchroom bosses renewed their unique relationship this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"I was meant to be one of them kids and that was what was written for me in the books, but thank God I found something that I like doing and descent at it and I have gotten better and better.

"It's definitely saved my life, it has taken me off the street, given me direction and shown me I can actually rise up and inspire people from similar backgrounds and other backgrounds."

Whyte said he wasn't trying to get under his rival's skin when calling him (Parker) a "coward."

"There hasen't been any smack talking, I just say what I believe is fact. I believe he didn't take enough risks in the biggest fight of his career to get the win.

"That's just facts, that is not smack talking."

The British heavyweight said he fights to give his children a better life than he had growing up. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to WBO, IBF and WBA champion Joshua in 2015.

The British heavyweight said he fights to give his children a better life than he had growing up. Source: 1 NEWS
