Watch as Darren Till rocks Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson with big left hook in controversial UFC win

English MMA fighter Darren Till defeated two-time UFC title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Liverpool this morning.

Till won their fight controversially by unanimous decision, with fans and commentators believing Thompson had done enough to win the fight.

The English fighter came in 1.6kg over the weight limit of 77.1kg during weigh-ins yesterday.

Till landed a brutal left hook to Thompson's temple in the final round, which floored the US fighter.