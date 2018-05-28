 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch as Darren Till rocks Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson with big left hook in controversial UFC win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

English MMA fighter Darren Till defeated two-time UFC title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Liverpool this morning.

English welterweight fighter Till floored Thompson in the final round of their MMA bout in Liverpool.
Source: SKY

Till won their fight controversially by unanimous decision, with fans and commentators believing Thompson had done enough to win the fight.

The English fighter came in 1.6kg over the weight limit of 77.1kg during weigh-ins yesterday.

Till landed a brutal left hook to Thompson's temple in the final round, which floored the US fighter.

Thompson was stunned momentarily but recovered to see the end of the fight.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

2
The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

00:15
3
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

01:14
4
The All Blacks kick start their season against the French next weekend at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It's hard case' – All Blacks livewire Damian McKenzie on mixing with Crusaders rivals ahead of Super Rugby battle

00:15
5
English welterweight fighter Till floored Thompson in the final round of their MMA bout in Liverpool.

Watch as Darren Till rocks Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson with big left hook in controversial UFC win

02:05
Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.

Christchurch to have chlorine levels reduced to address 'taste and smell' of city's water

The council says the potential benefits outweigh the risk.

00:32
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval

The male student at James Cook High School has been transported to Middlemore Hospital and is awaiting further treatment.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.

Obituary: Dick Quax, Olympic medallist and Auckland politician, dies aged 70

The champion middle-distance runner succumbed to his cancer battle today.


03:52
HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 