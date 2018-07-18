Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

Tour de France cyclists and organisers have had to deal with interfering fans roadside in the past, but one daring mountain biker took his stunt to new heights during today's action.

As the lead group headed into the second climb of today's tenth stage on Pleateu des Gilieres, a mountain biker managed to pull off a daring jump over them thanks to a ramp set up at the top of a steep slope near the road.

Alexis Bosson even managed to take his hands off the handlebars as he soared over the riders.

At the front of the race, Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe went on to take the 158.5km stage despite Belgian Greg van Avermaet extending his overall lead in the general classification.

Van Avermaet now holds a two minute, 22 second lead over British rider Geraint Thomas.