Watch: Courageous Artemis Racing hand hot favourites Oracle second defeat in Bermuda

Artemis Racing have again proved to be Oracle Team USA's bogey team, handing Jimmy Spithill and his crew their second loss of the America's Cup qualifiers on the Great Sound in Bermuda today.

The Swedish syndicate took advantage at the start line by surging ahead of Oracle, as Team USA broke a rudder before the race even got underway.

Artemis beat Spithill and his team by 24 seconds.

They also won their second race against Kiwi skipper Dean Barker's Team Japan in a close match-up by 18 seconds.

Oracle's loss to Artemis means Team New Zealand move into first place in the standings after they won both their races against Team Japan and Team France.

Artemis Racing is the only syndicate to have beaten Oracle at the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.

Standings after day seven:

1. Emirates Team NZ - 8

2. Oracle Team USA - 7

3. Land Rover BAR - 5

4. Artemis Racing - 4

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 3

5. Groupama Team France - 2

Day seven results: