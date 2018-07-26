 

Watch: Cool-headed MLB fan nabs home run ball with one-handed catch while holding baby

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco may have had a big night with the bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, but it was a fan catching one of his home runs that stole the show.

Franco launched his second home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth over the left field fence at Citizens Bank Park which a fan rose up from his seat to take with a stunning one-handed catch across his body.

However, it wasn't until he turned around to show off his triumphant catch that it was revealed why he went to such awkward lengths to nab the ball with his right hand - he was holding a baby in his left hand as well.

Unfortunately for the excited fan and his child, the home run didn't change the final result with the Dodgers winning the game 7-6.

One very young Phillies fan will have an interesting entry in their baby book. Source: SKY
Watch: French police mistake Chris Froome for rogue fan, cause him to crash after gruelling Tour de France stage

Chris Froome has crashed following the brutally difficult 17th stage of the Tour de France after police mistook him for a fan on the way down the mountain.

Team Sky tells The Associated Press there was a misunderstanding and when police asked the rider to stop, that caused him to crash. Sky said Froome was not injured.

Froome had put a black raincoat over his racing uniform on a day when he cracked on the final climb to Col du Portet, drastically decreasing his chances of a record-tying fifth title.

The incident comes a day after police used tear gas to disperse a farmers' protest that had blocked the road with bales of hay.

In the final 2.4km of stage 17 Froome was gassed and struggled to stay in touch with the leaders. Source: SKY

Froome was among a large group of riders whose eyes needed treatment due to the tear gas.

Froome has been a repeated target of fans in this Tour after he was cleared of doping five days before the race began.

He had been racing under the cloud of a potential ban for using twice the permitted level of salbutamol during his victory at the Spanish Vuelta in September.

He said he has been repeatedly spat at since the race started, and spectators have punched him and tried to make him fall off his bike.

After blowing his chance to defend his title, the Team Sky rider’s day went from bad to worse.
Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says he sees Joseph Parker as the "slight favourite" against Dillian Whyte.

But he warns that Parker must put on a show in order to get another shot at a title.

Hearn spoke to 1 NEWS this morning in London and said there will be grave consequences for the loser of Sunday's fight between Parker and Whyte.

"This is a massive fight, if Joseph Parker loses this fight he is out. He will have a long way back and you may not see him again," said Hearn.

"If he wins against Dillian Whyte he will be right in there knocking Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua again. It's a massive moment for his career."

The Kiwi boxer said he is unfazed with the trash talk from his British rival. Source: 1 NEWS

Hearn's golden fighter Joshua won the WBO title off Parker after a unanimous victory in Wales in April and added it to his collection of WBA and IBF belts.

"This fight is much more important and I know it sounds strange, much more important than the Joshua fight.

"This is career on the line stuff. I see him (Parker) as the slight favourite in this fight but we have got to see the old Joseph Parker, we don't want to see the passive guy."

Hearn believes Parker needs to return to his old style of trading blows and unleash combinations which saw the New Zealand fighter earn knockouts early in his professional career.

"He has to use his speed, he has got to use his movement, his power – the fact that he can fight on the inside.

"But I get the feeling they are ready to do that because they have had enough of the other stuff."

The Matchroom Sport promoter said it could all be over for the loser and that earning a title shot in the future will be very bleak.

"Whoever loses on Saturday the world title dreams are over for a very long time."

During an open workout in London, the Kiwi heavyweight was given a warm welcome from the locals. Source: 1 NEWS

Hearn expects a hungrier and game Parker to turn up at London’s O2 Arena against Whyte.

"Something about Joseph where he didn't feel he did himself justice in the Joshua fight, I think he wants to go in there and I am hoping what I am feeling is right and that he wants to have a tear up.

"He wants to have a real fight and he has got the right guy in Dillian Whyte."

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to WBO, IBF and WBA champion Joshua in 2015.

Anthony Joshua's promoter believes Parker has a point to prove and that the winner on Sunday will be a step closer to a title shot. Source: 1 NEWS
