Watch: 'Common sense has gone out the window' - Artemis crew member fumes after last gasp penalty hands Team NZ race

Swedish sailing outfit Artemis are lamenting a very late penalty decision that handed victory to a flying Team New Zealand in this morning's America's Cup qualification.

Speaking after the race, trimmer Christian Kamp told commentators that were understandably furious with the call.

"Common sense has gone out the window," Kamp said.

"I'm not happy with that penalty, I don't think there was much wrong with the situation. I'm sure the guys will have a look at it."

However, Kamp was also gracious in conceding defeat to Team New Zealand, in a race that saw the lead exchanged nine times.