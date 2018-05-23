Watch: Who? Commentator spots British heavyweight boxing champ 'Anthony Johnson' at NBA playoff game

Source:
An NBA commentator has come under fire from fans of basketball and boxing alike after getting heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua's surname completely wrong at today's playoff game between the Rockets and Warriors.
Joshua was picked up by cameras sitting courtside and near the commentary table, leading former player-turned-commentator Reggie Miller to recognise the British fighter - kind of.
Miller attempted to promote a fight many boxing fans are waiting out on but named a completely new champion.
"I'm trying to get a mega-fight going on here between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Johnson!"
Miller was immediately taunted on social media for his mistake.
The Rockets ended up winning the game Joshua was attending, tying the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series 2-2 with a 98-95 scoreline.
