 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Who? Commentator spots British heavyweight boxing champ 'Anthony Johnson' at NBA playoff game

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An NBA commentator has come under fire from fans of basketball and boxing alike after getting heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua's surname completely wrong at today's playoff game between the Rockets and Warriors.

Reggie Miller may want to have another look at his notes after fluffing Joshua's name..
Source: SKY

Joshua was picked up by cameras sitting courtside and near the commentary table, leading former player-turned-commentator Reggie Miller to recognise the British fighter - kind of.

Miller attempted to promote a fight many boxing fans are waiting out on but named a completely new champion.

"I'm trying to get a mega-fight going on here between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Johnson!"

Miller was immediately taunted on social media for his mistake.

The Rockets ended up winning the game Joshua was attending, tying the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series 2-2 with a 98-95 scoreline.

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:07
1
Owen Franks, Joe Moody and Tim Perry are all sidelined, but the Crusaders boss is confident in their replacements.

'This is really testing us' - Scott Robertson on propping woes ahead of monster Hurricanes clash


01:33
2
Grace Booker, 18, has gone through plenty of trials on and off the field to earn the black jersey.

Watch: Black Fern tells brave story of overcoming prejudice after playing junior rugby with boys - 'We don't want girls'

01:39
3
Bridge said he was blown away when he was approached by the Crusaders for the long-term deal.

Watch: Crusaders young gun George Bridge in disbelief over new four-year contract - 'It was no-brainer'

00:15
4
Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

5
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Brad Thorn's 'real Queenslander' mind-set behind Quade Cooper axe, says Lima Sopoaga

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.


The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.

01:00
All the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger after travelling from Austin, Texas.

Video captures onlookers scrambling to free passengers moments after US jet crashes, breaks in half in Honduras

The plane broke in half but the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger.

A 10-year study just released shows P is getting cheaper and easier to acquire.

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for organising female associates to smuggle meth-filled condoms from Hawaii into NZ

Shimaine Riviere was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court. Her two associates were earlier sentenced to home detention.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 