Watch: 'Come and join the party' – Anthony Joshua's promoter calls out Joseph Parker

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has been called out by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua.

Eddie Hearn delivered a message to the Kiwi heavyweight this morning.
Source: Supplied

As talk of a unification bout between the unbeaten pair of Parker and Joshua next year, Matchroom boss Hearn has signalled his intention to see his fighter meet the Kiwi early next year.

In a video message to Parker, Hearn called for the Kiwi to step into the ring with Joshua.

"There's been a lot of talk, you believe (Anthony) Joshua is the weak link," Hearn began.

"You believe he has a glass jaw, if that is the case - you better jump on this opportunity."

"Take this fight, get the win, become the biggest star in world boxing, make your biggest purse by multiple times. Come and join the party in British boxing right now."

Joseph Parker

