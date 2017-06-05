 

Watch: Cocky MMA fighter gets put to sleep by deadly head kick after cheeky taunt backfires horribly

An MMA fighter has learned the hard way that taunting your opponent mid-fight isn't the brightest move after he was brutally knocked out by a head kick in response to the sneer.

Jordan Powell thought he had Dominick Reyes figured it - he probably doesn't remember how wrong he was.
Jordan Powell fell to 8-7 in his career after he was knocked out in the opening minute of his three round bout with fellow American Dominick Reyes at LFA 13 in Brubank, California on Saturday.

Powell shook his head mockingly at Reyes after he dodged a couple of punches before being knocked out brutally by a head kick he never saw coming.

The blow sent Powell to the canvas sleeping and Reyes to a career 6-0 record with five knockout wins.

