Watch: Close to catastrophe! Artemis Racing goes airborne in huge nosedive against Team NZ

Artemis Racing came close to disaster after losing control of their vessel in their fourth race against Team NZ this morning in Bermuda, but they showed their class in recovering and levelling the America's Cup final challenger series 2-2.

The Swedish syndicate went airborne down the fifth leg and took a heavy nose dive, which almost cost them the race.

Team New Zealand pushed for two penalties as Artemis came close to almost colliding with Peter Burling and his crew.