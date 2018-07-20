 

Watch: Chris Froome shoved by unruly Tour de France fan as defending champ continues to draw ire of crowd

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has seen a new level of detest in this year's race after one spectator jumped out onto the course to attack him during the latest stage.

The four-time champion was hit on the back during his race over Alpe d'Huez.
Source: SKY

While racing through the famous hairpin bends over Alpe d'Huez, Froome was targeted by one fan who managed to hit him on the back.

There are no limitations on how close spectators can get to competitors during the race.

The contact led to Sky teammate Geraint Thomas, who became the first cyclist in Tour history to win atop Huez while in the yellow jersey, to snap at fans after the race.

"If people don't like Sky and want to boo, that's fine. Boo all you like, but don't affect the race," Thomas said.

"Don't touch the riders. Don't spit at us. Voice your opinions all you want but let us do the racing."

The fan was later arrested by French police.

