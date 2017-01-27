Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

The New Zealand Women's Sevens team have had a bit of fun on the Wellington waterfront today, taking out a bombing competition against the Australian Men's Sevens side.

Black Ferns Sevens forward Ruby Tui definitely won points for style, showing off a one-legged squat and one-handed push up before her bomb attempt.

Her front flip dabbing bomb seemed to be hit with her teammates, who cheered and congratulated her after her efforts.

Tui's teammate Gayle Broughton also got in amongst the action, but stuck to a more conventional bomb.