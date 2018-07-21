Watch: Chile squander potential match winning try as Ireland snatch victory at the death in RWC Sevens

Chile's men's team almost did the impossible, but mistakes in the end cost the South American side a spot in the next round of the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in San Francisco this morning.

With scores locked at 12-12 with more than just a minute remaining on the clock, Chile's Martin Verschae made a charging run down the right flank which started at about the halfway line.

Just as it looked like he was in to score his side's match winning try, Verschae lost his balance and put his foot into touch after a desperate tackle attempt by Ireland's Billy Davis on the 22 metre line.

Ireland only needed a sniff and they took their chances, with Jimmy O'Brien sealing the victory for the men in green with try down the right hand corner as the final siren sounded.