Watch: Celebrations as Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France is admitted to UFC through personal video message from Dana White

Kiwi MMA fighter Kai Kara-France has landed him one of the biggest gigs of his career, a UFC contract.

UFC president Dana White sent a special video message to the Kiwi MMA fighter.
The New Zealand fighter is just the fourth person to make the big time (UFC) from Auckland's City Kickboxing gym.

The flyweight joins the likes of New Zealand fighters - Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya who are already part of the illustrious organisation.

Kara-France was sent a video message by UFC president Dana White, who made the announcement today and congratulated him.

"What's up Kai? Dana White here - congratulations you are in the UFC brother," said White.

New Zealand MMA fighter Kai Kara-France.

New Zealand MMA fighter Kai Kara-France.

The 25-year-old received the news while with his team at the Auckland gym and was cheered on by his teammates once the news was revealed.

Kara-France has a professional MMA record of 17 wins 7 losses.

