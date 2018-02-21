Watch: Carlos Garcia Knight smashes snowboard big air qualification to seal finals spot

Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight stormed into the final of the Winter Olympics big air competition, nailing the best score in qualifying this afternoon.

After a first run score of 88.75, Garcia Knight, 20, sat in fifth position on the overall ladder, needing a top six finish to seal his spot in the final.

The Kiwi star was more than up to the challenge, pulling out all the stops in his second run to score 97.50 - easily the best score of all the competitors across both qualifying heats.

For comparison, Garcia Knight's closest competitor - Canada's Max Parrot - finished with a best score of 92.50, meaning Garcia Knight will easily finish in gold medal position should he replicate today's performance.