Watch: Cameraman floors unsuspecting NFL cheerleader, but she gets up and carries on like a pro

Source:
An unsuspecting Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader was flattened by a cameraman during the halftime break of a match against the Philadelphia Eagles.
As the Chiefs cheerleaders performed their dance routine in the end zone during the break, a cameraman charged across the pitch and accidentally floored the cheerleader with a big hit.
The cameraman turned around to check if the cheerleader was alright.
To the cheerleader's credit she got back to her feet and continued to finish off her dance routine.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport