Watch: Burling 1 Barker 0 - Team NZ get one over former skipper in perfect comeback against Japan

Team New Zealand have picked up their first win of day two of America's Cup qualifying, defeating Japan as Peter Burling claimed the bragging rights over his predecessor, Dean Barker.
Barker and Japan led the way early on, until a tactical masterstroke from Burling coming through the fifth gate gave Team New Zealand the lead going into the final stages of the race.
The win was New Zealand's second of the regatta, having beaten France and lost to Oracle Team USA on day one.
