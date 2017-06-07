 

Watch: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling victory

Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.
Americas Cup

Team NZ

00:30
1
00:30
2
Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

3
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during the ICC Champions Trophy match between England v New Zealand at SWALEC Stadium on June 6, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Black Caps collapse in humiliating fashion after Kane Williamson's sizzling 87

4
1 NEWS

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

00:38
5
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

00:30
1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

03:20
When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.


 
