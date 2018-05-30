Watch: Bride shakes her head in dismay as her husband-to-be dons NFL jersey mid-wedding after winning Super Bowl bet

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend, and the excitement was not only about their happy ending.

Some of it stemmed from the football jersey the groom slipped into before saying "I do."

Jennifer Sullivan was so certain the Philadelphia Eagles would lose the Super Bowl that she told her fiancé Patrick Hanks he could wear a jersey to their wedding if the team won the championship, according to Fox 29.

She was in for a big surprise when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

Sullivan and Hanks were married on May 26 in Macungie, Pennsylvania.