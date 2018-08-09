 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Brewers launch three consecutive home runs to give rookie pitcher horror MLB debut

SKY
Topics
Other Sport

Brett Kennedy got a rough welcoming to the big leagues. Source: SKY
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
The All Blacks assistant coach doesn't see much time at No.13 for the youngest Barrett.

'He struggled in midfield' - Ian Foster gives blunt analysis on Jordie Barrett's All Blacks chances at centre
2

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
3

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies, aged 36, after battle with cancer - 'Greatest husband and father we could ever have'

4

'It's a blessing just to be in their presence' - Ardie Savea blown away by All Blacks' loose forward teammates
5

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whittaker
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
03:27
The flyweight said he was cheering on his former coach Cejudo, who was crowned the new UFC flyweight champ at the weekend.

'He's the face of my division' - Kiwi MMA prospect Kai Kara-France on landing UFC contract and training under flyweight champ Henry Cejudo
00:54
The Olympic champion lost his spot as NZ's single sculler to Robbie Manson.

Olympic rowing legend Mahe Drysdale joining men's quad for World Champs after losing single sculls seat
00:15
The former UFC champ may be in a new fighting environment but she's still using the same style.

Watch: Ronda Rousey uses trademark armbar submission to win debut match on WWE Raw
00:15
Francisco Arcia might want to put some glue on his hands after this shocker.

Watch: MLB slugger's bat goes flying into opposition's dugout after losing grip in massive swing

'Bit of an adjustment' – Mahe Drysdale coming to terms with return to men’s quad after 13 years solo

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Rowing

For over a decade, Mahe Drysdale has been competing at the top level in the men's single scull but at next month's world championships, that'll all change.

The double Olympic champion has been named in the men's quad and he has quickly had to get used to working with crew mates again.

The 39-year-old admits it’s been a challenge.

"It’s been a bit of an adjustment for me from setting my own rhythm, being my own man and you've got to fit in with a crew," he said.

"I’ve been very much the one who has to make some changes."

After failing to win the singles spot for next month's world championships, Drysdale decided to put his hand up for another crew.

He has spent three weeks trialling for the quadruple scull and seen the numbers change on and off the water - he's now the lightest he's been since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.             

Part of Rowing New Zealand's trial process is the notoriously brutal seat racing on Lake Karapiro where athletes row the two kilometre course again and again in different combinations to see which one is the fastest.

The routine is something Drysdale hasn't had to do in 14 years and it came as a bit of a shock to the system.

"It's been pretty tough the last few days with some pretty hard racing," he said.

"You know your spot’s on the line so mentally and physically it’s pretty tough on the body and doing repeats and repeats and repeats."

But it's his mental toughness that most excites his new coach, Mike Rodger.

Rodger worked with Rob Waddell during the duo's 2008 showdown for the single seat and says he sees the same determined rower now as he did then.

"He's amazing under pressure. He brings somethings special every time so we're going to pick his brains and bleed from him as much as he can when it comes to that."

Drysdale replaces Jordan Parry who won the 2017 under-23 world title in the quad but at the last elite World Cup, the quad missed out on the A final.

New crewmate Nathan Flannery hopes Drysdale can push them into medal contention.

"What we've seen and felt in the boat is he's obviously a big, strong guy and you can feel that horsepower in there.

"I guess the challenge for us moving forward is to link that into something we can all work with."

They have just a month to get three plus one to equal a quad.

Drysdale has owned the single sculls spot since 2005 but that will all change at this year’s world champs. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Rowing
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:49
For some survivors, being able to speak publicly about their abuse is a very important part of their healing process.

'They have already paid enough' - calls for no fees for sexual abuse survivors who want their automatic name suppression lifted

Watch: Protesters shout down Don Brash as he tries to speak at Auckland University free speech debate - 'Don Brash represents hate'

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whittaker

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Government sets goal to have a million Kiwis speaking basic Te Reo Māori by 2040

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whittaker

Faleatua Malili
1 NEWS NOW Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Faleatua Malili

Outspoken Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya says winning his next bout should put him in line for a shot at the middleweight title.

The 29-year-old is unbeaten in his MMA career and has had three wins in the UFC.

Adesanya says once he dispatches his next American rival Derek Brunson, he wants a shot at Australian champion Robert Whittaker.

"After this fight I might just get the belt after Whittaker verses Kelvin (Gastelum) and do it at Spark Arena,"said Adesanya.

"I already said it, that's how I see it happening. So me, Robert, if he holds onto it (middleweight title) – Spark Arena, that's going to be sick.

"The Aussie verse the black Kiwi, the All Black you understand – the real All Black."

Adesanya told 1 NEWS after his MMA training in Auckland that his feud with Brunson is real and that the American will be in for a rude awakening in their fight scheduled for November at UFC 230 in New York.

"He's just a little b****. I've got more heat for him, he's a guy - like anything I do he's like 'me too,'" he said.

Brunson and Adesanaya's ongoing battle online began after the US fighter called out the Nigeria-born Kiwi in a video he posted on social media.

"I put out a meme he puts out a s****** meme, I embarrass him at the bar he tries to embarrass me in a s****** way at the bar.

"I can make him do what I want to in a fight, I can make him jab when I want to I can make him dance when I want to."

The two faced off last week at press conference in Los Angeles and were separated by the UFC president Dana White in their stare down.

"If not for Dana being in front of us he was like already leaning in with his chin up. I came out there and established my distance straight away.

"I put my hand on his chest and that could have been his chin, you know I could have snapped him like that.

"But I am not going to hit him I want to knock him out and get paid, he's already told me physically and subconsciously what he is going to do so I can't wait.

"I really want to punish him up until the second round but don't even know if he can last the first honestly."

Adesanya's fight is on the same card as Nate Diaz who is the co-main event, Diaz is set to fight third-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier.

It is the first time Diaz has fought in the UFC since he suffered a majority decision defeat to Conor McGregor two years ago.

Adesanya says his hate for US rival Derek Brunson is genuine and he predicts he will finish him in the first round or second round. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Faleatua Malili