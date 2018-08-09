Watch: Brewers launch three consecutive home runs to give rookie pitcher horror MLB debut

For over a decade, Mahe Drysdale has been competing at the top level in the men's single scull but at next month's world championships, that'll all change.
The double Olympic champion has been named in the men's quad and he has quickly had to get used to working with crew mates again.
The 39-year-old admits it’s been a challenge.
"It’s been a bit of an adjustment for me from setting my own rhythm, being my own man and you've got to fit in with a crew," he said.
"I’ve been very much the one who has to make some changes."
After failing to win the singles spot for next month's world championships, Drysdale decided to put his hand up for another crew.
He has spent three weeks trialling for the quadruple scull and seen the numbers change on and off the water - he's now the lightest he's been since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Part of Rowing New Zealand's trial process is the notoriously brutal seat racing on Lake Karapiro where athletes row the two kilometre course again and again in different combinations to see which one is the fastest.
The routine is something Drysdale hasn't had to do in 14 years and it came as a bit of a shock to the system.
"It's been pretty tough the last few days with some pretty hard racing," he said.
"You know your spot’s on the line so mentally and physically it’s pretty tough on the body and doing repeats and repeats and repeats."
But it's his mental toughness that most excites his new coach, Mike Rodger.
Rodger worked with Rob Waddell during the duo's 2008 showdown for the single seat and says he sees the same determined rower now as he did then.
"He's amazing under pressure. He brings somethings special every time so we're going to pick his brains and bleed from him as much as he can when it comes to that."
Drysdale replaces Jordan Parry who won the 2017 under-23 world title in the quad but at the last elite World Cup, the quad missed out on the A final.
New crewmate Nathan Flannery hopes Drysdale can push them into medal contention.
"What we've seen and felt in the boat is he's obviously a big, strong guy and you can feel that horsepower in there.
"I guess the challenge for us moving forward is to link that into something we can all work with."
They have just a month to get three plus one to equal a quad.
Outspoken Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya says winning his next bout should put him in line for a shot at the middleweight title.
The 29-year-old is unbeaten in his MMA career and has had three wins in the UFC.
Adesanya says once he dispatches his next American rival Derek Brunson, he wants a shot at Australian champion Robert Whittaker.
"After this fight I might just get the belt after Whittaker verses Kelvin (Gastelum) and do it at Spark Arena,"said Adesanya.
"I already said it, that's how I see it happening. So me, Robert, if he holds onto it (middleweight title) – Spark Arena, that's going to be sick.
"The Aussie verse the black Kiwi, the All Black you understand – the real All Black."
Adesanya told 1 NEWS after his MMA training in Auckland that his feud with Brunson is real and that the American will be in for a rude awakening in their fight scheduled for November at UFC 230 in New York.
"He's just a little b****. I've got more heat for him, he's a guy - like anything I do he's like 'me too,'" he said.
Brunson and Adesanaya's ongoing battle online began after the US fighter called out the Nigeria-born Kiwi in a video he posted on social media.
"I put out a meme he puts out a s****** meme, I embarrass him at the bar he tries to embarrass me in a s****** way at the bar.
"I can make him do what I want to in a fight, I can make him jab when I want to I can make him dance when I want to."
The two faced off last week at press conference in Los Angeles and were separated by the UFC president Dana White in their stare down.
"If not for Dana being in front of us he was like already leaning in with his chin up. I came out there and established my distance straight away.
"I put my hand on his chest and that could have been his chin, you know I could have snapped him like that.
"But I am not going to hit him I want to knock him out and get paid, he's already told me physically and subconsciously what he is going to do so I can't wait.
"I really want to punish him up until the second round but don't even know if he can last the first honestly."
Adesanya's fight is on the same card as Nate Diaz who is the co-main event, Diaz is set to fight third-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier.
It is the first time Diaz has fought in the UFC since he suffered a majority decision defeat to Conor McGregor two years ago.