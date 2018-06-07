Watch: Brazilian MMA fighters slapped with 12 month bans for fighting after ref stoppage

Two Brazilian MMA fighters have both been handed a 12 month ban, after they ignored a referee's call to stop fighting last weekend in Maranhao.

As the referee called for Joao Elias and Walter Martins to halt their action, with doctors needing to check a cut to Elias' face, the pair remained face to face in the middle of the octagon, continuing to fight.

Both fighters' respective support teams had to enter the arena to try and pull the pair apart, as well as Imortal FC president Stefano Sartori.

The fight was ruled as a no-contest.

"I would like to apologize in the name of Imortal FC and reiterate that we do not agree with unsportsmanlike attitudes in our events," Sartori said afterwards.