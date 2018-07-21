 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Other Sport


Watch: Brazilian 19-year-old lights up Sevens World Cup with footwork and pace to score try double

share

Source:

TVNZ DUKE

Bianca Silva scored two sensational solo tries against Canada on day one of the tournament in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ DUKE

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
The New Zealand women thrashed Mexico 57-0 in their first match at the San Francisco RWC sevens tournament.

LIVE: Day One - Canada men's side hold off PNG to advance to next round, Black Ferns through to quarter-final in RWC Sevens

00:49
2
The New Zealand women thrashed Mexico 57-0 in their first match at the San Francisco RWC sevens tournament.

Video: Michaela Blyde's forward roll sparks sensational Black Ferns sevens try in thumping of Mexico

00:15
3
The Bus got the Hurricanes off to the perfect start after reading Damian McKenzie's pass perfectly.

Watch: Rampaging Julian Savea makes perfect read for soaring intercept, races away to score in opening minute

00:15
4
The Chiefs left their comeback against the Hurricanes in tonight's quarter-final a little too late.

As it happened: Chiefs' late surge not enough as tactical Hurricanes hold on for one-point win in windy Wellington


5
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

00:49
The New Zealand women thrashed Mexico 57-0 in their first match at the San Francisco RWC sevens tournament.

LIVE: Day One - Canada men's side hold off PNG to advance to next round, Black Ferns through to quarter-final in RWC Sevens

Keep up to date with our live updates of Day 1 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.