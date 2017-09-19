Watch: Brain snap! Aussie league player throws ball to the sky in celebration as hooter sounds ...but the game wasn't over

Source:
During the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League's second tier women's final, West Wallend literally threw away their victory after a final hooter blunder from one of their players.
All West Wallend needed to do was hold onto the ball and complete their final set as they led Cardiff Cobrettes 6-4 as the final siren sounded.
But one of the West Wallend players committed the ultimate cardinal sin, tossing the ball in the air as she tried to get celebrations underway.
Cobrettes player Bryden Sloan Harris pounced on the loose ball and ran in to score in the left hand corner to give her side an 8-6 victory, proving you must always play to the final whistle.
