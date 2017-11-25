Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

Joseph Parker’s promoter has confirmed to 1 NEWS this afternoon a unification bout contract between Parker and UK champion Anthony Joshua is close to finalised, after both camps made compromises for the deal.

David Higgins told 1 NEWS today that while there is no set date or venue confirmed yet, the larger arguing points between himself and Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn had been smoothed out.

"We are much closer – I can confirm that the Joshua side have made a small compromise on the purse ratio. It’s somewhere between 30 and 35 per cent.

"The most important part of this deal has been that ratio and it’s been agreed on now."

Higgins also said they made sure there were no loopholes in the contract, so he's called in extra help for the deal.

"Just to be doubly sure that Joseph Parker is looked after, I've found the lawyer in London who acted for [former heavyweight champion] Wladimir Klitschko in [his fight with Joshua] and he’s going to deal a final look over the contract to make sure Joseph Parker is well looked after."