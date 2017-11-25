 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker’s promoter has confirmed to 1 NEWS this afternoon a unification bout contract between Parker and UK champion Anthony Joshua is close to finalised, after both camps made compromises for the deal.

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.
Source: 1 NEWS

David Higgins told 1 NEWS today that while there is no set date or venue confirmed yet, the larger arguing points between himself and Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn had been smoothed out.

"We are much closer – I can confirm that the Joshua side have made a small compromise on the purse ratio. It’s somewhere between 30 and 35 per cent.

"The most important part of this deal has been that ratio and it’s been agreed on now."

Higgins also said they made sure there were no loopholes in the contract, so he's called in extra help for the deal.

Eddie Hearn delivered a message to the Kiwi heavyweight this morning.
Source: Supplied

"Just to be doubly sure that Joseph Parker is looked after, I've found the lawyer in London who acted for [former heavyweight champion] Wladimir Klitschko in [his fight with Joshua] and he’s going to deal a final look over the contract to make sure Joseph Parker is well looked after."

Higgins said there were still other small sections to work out such as a rematch clause for both fighters and neutral officials.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:54
3
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

00:28
4
The Aussie captain shelled a catch with Cook on 153, before England took the lead on day three.

Steve Smith drops clanger as Alastair Cook makes Australia hurt in Melbourne

00:25
5

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 