Watch: Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Rookie MLB slugger launches four huge 150m hits at Home Run Derby

Associated Press

Aaron Judge hit the glass behind left field that supports the retractable roof at Marlins Park. He drove balls over the Red Grooms home run sculpture in left-center, over the batter's eye in center and — unusually for a Home Run Derby, to the opposite field, too.

Aaron Judge of the Yankees claimed the title after clearing 500ft with four massive hits.
Source: MLB.com

He even hit the roof.

The larger-than-life New York Yankees slugger dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 with two minutes to spare in the final this afternoon.

"It was a blast. I enjoyed every minute of it — watching the other guys swing, coming here early and talking to the media," Judge said. "Everything about today was fantastic."

Five years ago, Judge won the college home run derby in Omaha, Nebraska. This time, he outslugged some of baseball's top stars, including local favorites Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins.

"A lot more fans," Judge said. "Your adrenaline is pumping, you're nervous, you're excited. But this was an incredible experience."

Judge, 6-foot-7 (2.01-meters) and 282 pounds (128 kilograms), hit 47 home runs in the derby that totaled 3.9 miles. His longest drive of the night went 513 feet, and he topped 500 four times.

"I thought I had seen it all before. He didn't even look like he was getting tired," said Seattle's Robinson Cano, the 2011 Derby winner. "He was going opposite field. He was late on the ball and he was putting the ball in the upper deck."

Judge had no trouble hitting the roof, thought to be previously untouched by batted ball. That drive didn't count.

"I got it in BP, too, earlier. So I wasn't too surprised by that," Judge said.

Hitting second each time, Judge knocked out Bour 23-22 in the first round and beat Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger 13-12 in the second. Then, with lightning visible behind the huge glass door, he hit a 458-foot drive above the batter's eye for the title.

"That guy Aaron Judge, he doesn't get tired," Sano said.

