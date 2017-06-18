 

Watch: Blunder! The moment Jimmy Spithill orchestrates magical Oracle comeback – then crew blow it with rookie mistake

Oracle Team USA will be left wondering what could have been, nearly pulling off a remarkable comeback in today's second America's Cup race against Team New Zealand.

The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.
Another solid start from Team New Zealand and Peter Burling saw the Kiwis soar out to a mighty lead, but just like in San Francisco four years ago, Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill refused to go down without a fight.

The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.
Oracle came from nowhere, leaving the two boats neck-and-neck coming up to the fifth gate, with Burling just edging his Aussie rival to take a slight lead.

What happened next had Oracle reeling, with Spithill plugging into Bermuda's Great Sound to allow Burling and co. to sail away and claim the win by 1 minute and 28 seconds.

A large crowd gathered at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron to take in the action.
The result saw Team New Zealand claim the first two races of the America's Cup, taking a 1-0 lead into tomorrow. (The match started at -1 to 0 to Oracle thanks to their round robin win in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series.)

The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.
