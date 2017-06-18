Watch: Blunder! The moment Jimmy Spithill orchestrates magical Oracle comeback – then crew blow it with rookie mistake

Oracle Team USA will be left wondering what could have been, nearly pulling off a remarkable comeback in today's second America's Cup race against Team New Zealand.

Another solid start from Team New Zealand and Peter Burling saw the Kiwis soar out to a mighty lead, but just like in San Francisco four years ago, Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill refused to go down without a fight.

Oracle came from nowhere, leaving the two boats neck-and-neck coming up to the fifth gate, with Burling just edging his Aussie rival to take a slight lead.

What happened next had Oracle reeling, with Spithill plugging into Bermuda's Great Sound to allow Burling and co. to sail away and claim the win by 1 minute and 28 seconds.