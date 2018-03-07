Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

Audiences in the UK have had a taste of what's to come in the colossal upcoming fight between Kiwi Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua, with the fight's trailer released today by Sky Sports UK.

The fight, which takes place on April 1 NZT in Cardiff, sees WBO champion Parker up against WBA and IBF title holder Joshua in a winner take all clash in an attempt to unify the heavyweight division.

"He's a respectable and credible fighter, he's a champion," Joshua says.

"I think Joshua's the type of fighter who wants what I have," Parker replies.