Watch: Blair Tuke pops the cork and sprays Peter Burling, jubilant Team NZ crew with champagne as emotions flood over

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It was only fitting that Peter Burling's right-hand, Blair Tuke, seized the champagne from Team New Zealand's shore crew, moments after this morning's race seven win over Artemis, and popped it and sprayed it all over Burling and the team.

The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.
Source: SKY

As he did so, months of toil, grind and unfulfilled hopes poured out of the team in unbridled emotion, as they posed for a victorious team photo as the realisation of their Louis Vuitton victory sunk in.

Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.
Source: SKY

The moment Team NZ makes a little history, crushing Artemis with blinding speed to book Oracle Cup re-match

Tuke won gold with Burling in the 49er class at the Rio Olympics last year and has been Burling's confidant and sidekick throughout the pair's growth from small boat Olympic class sailors into top line America's Cup yachties.

It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.
Source: SKY

The pair, who are not used to losing, now get their chance for a crack at Jimmy Spithill and Oracle in a first to seven series, starting on Sunday morning.

The now have a shot at the biggest prize in sailing, the America's Cup, with a chance to bring it home to New Zealand.

The Breakfast crew did a little dance in the studio as Team NZ beat Artemis is 5-2 in Bermuda.
Source: Breakfast

