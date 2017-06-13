Watch: Blair Tuke pops the cork and sprays Peter Burling, jubilant Team NZ crew with champagne as emotions flood over

It was only fitting that Peter Burling's right-hand, Blair Tuke, seized the champagne from Team New Zealand's shore crew, moments after this morning's race seven win over Artemis, and popped it and sprayed it all over Burling and the team.

As he did so, months of toil, grind and unfulfilled hopes poured out of the team in unbridled emotion, as they posed for a victorious team photo as the realisation of their Louis Vuitton victory sunk in.

Tuke won gold with Burling in the 49er class at the Rio Olympics last year and has been Burling's confidant and sidekick throughout the pair's growth from small boat Olympic class sailors into top line America's Cup yachties.

The pair, who are not used to losing, now get their chance for a crack at Jimmy Spithill and Oracle in a first to seven series, starting on Sunday morning.