Watch: Black Sox hero Isaac Fletcher smashes huge homerun to cement NZ's final spot

The Black Sox are in the Challenge Cup final thanks to their big hitting slugger Isaac Fletcher who smashed a crucial homerun against Argentina last night to give his side an 8-6 come from behind win.

Fletcher was brought in late into the game after his teammate Ben Enoka was ejected from the game after being part of a fight that broke out between the two side's.

The replacement hitter belted the ball out of the park over the right field fence to give the Black Sox an 8-6 win, booking his side a finals spot.