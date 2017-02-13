 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Black Sox claim inaugural Challenge Cup title over Argentina with two monster home runs

share

Source:

NZN

The Black Sox rediscovered their form with a disciplined 9-0 win over Argentina in the final of the Challenge Cup men's softball tournament in Auckland yesterday afternoon.

Campbell Enoka got things going early with a solo shot in the third inning before Wayne Laulu finished the game with an emphatic three run shot.
Source: SKY

The New Zealanders had qualified directly for the final after a tempestuous 8-6 win over world No.3 Argentina on Saturday night gave them nine wins from 10 matches.

The Argentinians secured the rematch after downing Japan 6-0 earlier yesterday, but couldn't match a focused Black Sox outfit at Rosedale Park in Albany.

New Zealand delivered a vastly improved defensive effort, despite missing Ben Enoka, suspended after he was ejected following an all-in brawl in Saturday's turbulent win.

In the seventh inning tempers flared after the Argentinian pitcher struck a NZ player Campbell Enoka’s ankle with the ball.
Source: SKY

Pitcher Josh Pettett delivered an impressive performance, conceding just two hits across six innings in an MVP-winning effort.

The Black Sox made the most of their chances, Cole Evans crossing on a fielding error in the bottom of the second before Campbell Enoka slammed a home run in New Zealand's next turn at bat.

Thomas Enoka crossed for the Kiwis' third on the back of a couple of Argentinian fielding errors at the bottom of the fifth, then the Kiwis wrapped up the game with six runs at the bottom of the sixth inning.

The NZ slugger hit a massive home run to guide his team to a 8-6 win over Argentina.
Source: SKY

Jovaan Hanley, Alfons Oveinikovas and Jerome Haretuku added to the tally before Wayne Laulu slammed a game-ending home run which also brought in Campbell Enoka and Josh Harbrow.

New Zealand coach Mark Sorenson was happy with his team's improvement over the five-day tournament as they prepare to defend their title at the world championships in Canada later this year.

"We saved our best until last, and the exciting thing for me is I've seen what we can produce," he said.

"It's the sort of thing we've been working towards. We're making progress, we're heading in the right direction."

The Black Sox's only loss in the six-nation tournament was a 2-1 defeat by world No.2 Japan on Friday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:16
1
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:28
2
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

00:16
3
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

As it happened: Chiefs defeat Crusaders to win Brisbane Global Tens

00:10
4
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Watch: BOOM! Tongan Thor dishes out monster bump-off on Liam Messam

00:29
5
The NZ slugger hit a massive home run to guide his team to a 8-6 win over Argentina.

Watch: Black Sox hero Isaac Fletcher smashes huge homerun to cement NZ's final spot

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ