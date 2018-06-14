 

Watch: Benches cleared! Collision prompts massive all-in MLB brawl

Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Robinson Chirinos of the Texas Rangers were ejected from an MLB game today after a home plate collision that led to a benches-clearing confrontation between the teams.

With two outs in the third inning, Enrique Hernandez singled to right field and Kemp tried score from second this afternoon.

Chirinos caught a pinpoint throw by Nomar Mazara and had his glove out to tag Kemp but Kemp barreled into Chirinos with his arms up, leading with his shoulder. Chirinos' helmet flew off as he got knocked over and Kemp fell, too.

Chirinos and Kemp jostled as they got up. That led to both benches and bullpens clearing and forming a scrum at the plate. Kemp was restrained by Rangers starter pitching Cole Hamels.

No punches were thrown but umpires convened during the half inning and ejected both Kemp and Chirinos.

Rules have been put in place to outlaw runners from plowing into catchers, and catchers have to give runners a lane to the plate in most cases. In this play, the throw home took Chirinos directly into Kemp's path home.

Kemp went on to get the last laugh, with the Dodgers taking the game 3-2.

