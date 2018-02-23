 

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.
Crusaders prop Andrew Makalio. Crusaders v Hurricanes. Brisbane Global Rugby 10s, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Day 1, Friday 9 February 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Crusaders boosted by nine All Blacks for Chiefs clash

00:15
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Winter Olympics Blog: I got to witness NZ sporting history twice in two hours, and I have two nerves-defying 16-year-olds to thank for it

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run

00:14
Young stars bag New Zealand's first two Winter Olympic medals in 26 years

00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.

00:15
Kiwis Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott faced down history, pressure and expectation and emerged with medals, 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs writes from PyeongChang.

01:40
Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

Ms Bartlett changed the lives of thousands last year by securing landmark equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.

04:02
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

'Would you share my toothbrush?' Jeremy Wells speed dates both Simon Bridges and Amy Adams

01:04
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

Auckland resident Joe Hickey was visiting Matauri Bay with his mother, who is on holiday from England, when the magical moment occurred.


 
