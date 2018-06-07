Watch as baseball fan catches foul ball in her beer cup - and then proceeds to scull her vessel

Gabby DiMarco toasted herself - after she caught a foul ball in her beer cup.

During the top of the fifth inning of the game between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres, Atlanta's Ender Inciarte hit a high-flying foul ball into the second deck behind home plate at Petco Park.

Somehow, someway, the ball fell right into DiMarco's full cup of beer - with little splash. To complete the play, DiMarco stood up and chugged the entire drink . Applause erupted around her, and the video soon went crazy online.