Watch: Bang! Anthony Mundine puts rival to sleep with monster left hook

Anthony Mundine has kept alive his hopes of a fight against Jeff Horn with a second-round KO over former featherweight world title contender Tommy Browne in Sydney.

Browne was the aggressor in the first round at The Star in Sydney, backing up the three-division major belt holder and tagging him with some shots.



But 42-year-old Mundine started to find the range with his jab in the second round and stunned Browne with a right-hand shot in the closing moments.



He tagged him several times, before flooring him with a left hand to the head right on the bell.



Mundine claims the vacant WBO Oriental middleweight title, notching his first win in more than three years and his first stoppage in four.



"I had him hurt and, when I caught him with a right hand, I knew it was a good state and I came in to finish it." Mundine said.



Mundine also called out WBO welterweight champion Horn after the bout.



Fellow Australian Horn is on the verge of signing for a title defence against unbeaten American superstar Terence Crawford.



But Mundine has suggested Horn should fight him first and also hasn't given up on a third fight with arch-rival Danny Green.



"I just want to uplift boxing here and I think after that fight, he (Horn) can go on to do what wants to do," Mundine told AAP.



"If Green don't want me to fight him again, I may retire."



Mundine, who has fought at super welterweight, made it clear he wouldn't be prepared to drop down to that level or welterweight to fight Horn but was confident they could reach an agreement.



Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton said earlier on Wednesday that the Crawford bout was their priority.



Mundine said he was not hurt by any of Browne's punches nor worried about being backed up in the first round.



"I wasn't flustered, I kept my composure. I rode most of the shots, he never hurt me," he said.

