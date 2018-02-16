 

Watch: Austrian snowboarder breaks his neck in sickening crash live on TV

Austrian snowboarder Markus Schairer was left with a broken neck, suffering a horrific fall in the men's snowboard cross quarter-finals in PyeongChang yesterday.

Markus Schairer broke his fifth cervical vertebra in this horrifying fall.
As he and his fellow contestants came into land after a jump, Schairer lost his balance, landing on his neck and breaking his fifth cervical vertebra.

Schairer, 30, lay still momentarily, but was able to get to his feet with assistance, sent immediately to hospital in a stable condition.

He has since returned to Austria for further treatment, having suffered no neurological damage.

