Watch: Aussie surfer survives scary wipe-out in Portugal which almost claims his life

Australian surfer Ross Clarke-Jones has survived a monster wipe-out after riding a mammoth eight metre wave in Portugal.

Clarke-Jones, 51, was dragged under the water for almost half a minute in Nazare.

When he popped up out of the water he was surrounded by rocks that threatened to knock him out as the rough sea came crashing down around him.

The position he was in among the rocks meant jetski riders couldn't help him out of the dangerous situation he was in.

"The rip was fast and strong which dragged me straight into the danger zone – where no one can reach you on the jetskis as it's shallow and covered in rocks," said Clarke-Jones.

"I took another hit which washed me straight onto the rocks, hitting my side which rolled over the rocks.

"Completely out of breath, I put myself into a safer area and hid behind a rock.