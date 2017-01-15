Watch: Audacious Taranaki come up with stunning play beating Auckland at the death

Taranaki have pulled off a massive upset coming from behind to defeat Auckland 22-17, in the Sevens Cup quarter final in Rotorua today.

Auckland led at the break 12-7 before Taranaki found their groove in the second spell.

Taranaki's skipper Jackson Ormond sparked the fight back scoring in the corner in the second half to level the scores 17-17.

Ormond popped up again hopping and skipping before putting his teammate Pita Sowakula on the outside with a brilliant well weighted pass.