Watch: Audacious Taranaki come up with stunning play beating Auckland at the death

Taranaki have pulled off a massive upset coming from behind to defeat Auckland 22-17, in the Sevens Cup quarter final in Rotorua today.

Auckland led at the break 12-7 before Taranaki found their groove in the second spell.

Taranaki's skipper Jackson Ormond sparked the fight back scoring in the corner in the second half to level the scores 17-17.

Ormond popped up again hopping and skipping before putting his teammate Pita Sowakula on the outside with a brilliant well weighted pass.

Sowakula showed great skills stepping back on the inside to evade one Auckland defender before powering his way over the try-line to score the winning try for Taranaki.

