Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

1 NEWS

Auckland Airport has welcomed Emirates Team New Zealand home with a water salute as their plane taxied to the gate while eager fans waited in the arrivals lounge for a much anticipated glimpse at the successful campaign crew and the Auld Mug. 

Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.
Ground crew sprayed plumes of water onto the Emirates plane carrying Team New Zealand to celebrate their homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to New Zealand. 

Members of the Orakei Marae officially welcomed the team home.
People who made a special trip to see the cup had to wait a little bit longer, after the flight from Dubai was delayed.

About 250 people, including plenty of friends and family, turned out for the welcome.

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.
Team New Zealand will hold a parade tomorrow at 12.30pm in Auckland's CBD.

Follow live coverage on 1 NEWS NOW throughout Thursday afternoon, and on TVNZ1 with Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow from 12.30pm-2.25pm.

