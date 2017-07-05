Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

Auckland Airport has welcomed Emirates Team New Zealand home with a water salute as their plane taxied to the gate while eager fans waited in the arrivals lounge for a much anticipated glimpse at the successful campaign crew and the Auld Mug.

Ground crew sprayed plumes of water onto the Emirates plane carrying Team New Zealand to celebrate their homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to New Zealand.

People who made a special trip to see the cup had to wait a little bit longer, after the flight from Dubai was delayed.

About 250 people, including plenty of friends and family, turned out for the welcome.

Team New Zealand will hold a parade tomorrow at 12.30pm in Auckland's CBD.