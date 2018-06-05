 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder agreement 'in the next couple of weeks' says Eddie Hearn

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A world heavyweight unification super fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder could be confirmed in the coming weeks, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

A heavyweight world title unification fight is closer than ever, Joshua's promoter believes.
Source: Sky Sports UK

After victory over Joseph Parker via unanimous decision to capture the Kiwi's WBO title in Cardiff last month, as well as the WBA, IBF and IBO crowns, Joshua now only requires Wilder's WBC belt to have unified the heavyweight decision.

Conversely, Wilder himself could claim all of the belts, should he defeat Joshua in the ring.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that discussions between the two camps could lead to a bout, with an announcement coming soon.

"This fight with Wilder could get agreed in the next couple of weeks," Hearn said.

"I think it will get agreed in the next couple of weeks, and probably signed, its just a case of whether that fight happens in October-November, September, or whether we do it in February or March next year.

"Either way, I think it will get agreed."

Hearn also said that fighting Joshua will be a career defining move for Wilder.

"Without Anthony Joshua, the future's not too bright and rosy for Deontay Wilder."

"He wants the fight, we want the fight. Time is running out."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Manu Vatuvei released by UK Super League club Salford Red Devils after serious injury

00:30
2
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Most watched: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:30
3
The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.

Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

00:36
4
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

France first five in awe of 'superhuman' All Blacks ahead of Eden Park showdown

5
Assistant coach Glenn Delaney says the likes of Ben and Aaron Smith will feature this Friday.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Highlanders rise, have the Blues reached their nadir?


00:13
The experienced group were caving in the Motueka Valley and were reported late returning last night.

Five cavers found, one injured, after being reported overdue from expedition near Nelson

The injured explorer will receive treatment in the cave before being taken out.


00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.

02:12
Steering NZ through the global financial crisis is among the achievements earning a knighthood for the ex-National leader.

He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.


Torrential rain creates road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 