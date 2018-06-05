Watch: Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder agreement 'in the next couple of weeks' says Eddie Hearn

A world heavyweight unification super fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder could be confirmed in the coming weeks, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

After victory over Joseph Parker via unanimous decision to capture the Kiwi's WBO title in Cardiff last month, as well as the WBA, IBF and IBO crowns, Joshua now only requires Wilder's WBC belt to have unified the heavyweight decision.

Conversely, Wilder himself could claim all of the belts, should he defeat Joshua in the ring.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that discussions between the two camps could lead to a bout, with an announcement coming soon.

"This fight with Wilder could get agreed in the next couple of weeks," Hearn said.

"I think it will get agreed in the next couple of weeks, and probably signed, its just a case of whether that fight happens in October-November, September, or whether we do it in February or March next year.

"Either way, I think it will get agreed."

Hearn also said that fighting Joshua will be a career defining move for Wilder.

"Without Anthony Joshua, the future's not too bright and rosy for Deontay Wilder."