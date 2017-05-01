Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua has spoken about his recent success, having defeated Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Arena yesterday.

The referee stopped the fight between the two in the 11th round, awarding the bout in Joshua's favour to hold both the IBF and WBA titles.

Yet despite his meteoric rise to the top, the 27-year old remains humble about his achievements.

"Stardom, finance, it is what it is. As long as I'm happy - with or without stardom or finance - then that's what the main thing is," Joshua told ITV.

"You can't let your success get to your head or your failures get to your heart."

Joshua also looked forward to his next challenge, insisting he won't rest on his laurels having won the biggest fight of his career.