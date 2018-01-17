Watch: Anthony Joshua plays down Joseph Parker trash talk – 'I respect it'

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua has played down his recent spat with Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker, as the two met for the first time in London this morning.

With the unification super bout between the pair confirmed for April 1 NZT, the two unbeaten champions met for the first time at their pre-fight press conference.

They had become entangled in a media spat with one another, with Parker being labelled the "king of pies" after Joshua's appearance on the Graham Norton show.

Parker in turn, called Joshua the "king of steroids", although the WBA and IBF champion doesn't hold any grudges for the pre-fight war of words.

"I respect it," Joshua told 1 NEWS' Joy Reid.

"He's a champion, he wants to make noise, he wants to make a name for himself."