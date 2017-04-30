Watch: Anthony Joshua knocks Klitschko down in the fifth with stinging series of punches

Source:
It may have taken him until the 11th round to defeat Wladimir Klitschko, but Anthony Joshua had the upper hand with this knockdown in the fifth round of his world title fight at Wembley Stadium in London.
Joshua knocked Klitschko down in the fifth round, before being floored himself in the sixth before the referee had to step in and stop the fight in Joshua's favour in the 11th round.
Joshua now holds the WBA and IBF heavyweight belts with the victory.
sport