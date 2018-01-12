Watch: Anthony Joshua will choke against Joseph Parker, says David Higgins

British fighter Anthony Joshua will choke should he face Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker in a title unification bout, promoter David Higgins says.

With a winner-take-all clash between WBO champion Parker and IBF and WBA title holder Joshua expected to be confirmed in the coming days, Duco Events boss Higgins is stirring the pot, suggesting Joshua will adopt the English mentality of falling at the final hurdle.

Speaking to Behind the Gloves, Higgins said that Joshua's fate would be the same as England's rugby, football and cricket sides, who have all struggled to dominate on the world stage.

"In England, a lot of your sports teams - with respect - will choke at the highest level," he said.

"So we wonder if Joshua, at unification level, will be found out."

"It'll be interesting."

Higgins also unsurprisingly backed his fighter, saying that he has the desire to take victory against the heavily favoured Joshua.

"Joshua and his fan base would be remiss to underestimate Joseph Parker because of where we've come from."

"It's who wants it more."