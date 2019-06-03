TODAY |

Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ

Associated Press
More From
Other Sport
Boxing

Andy Ruiz flattened Anthony Joshua twice in the seventh round and capped one of boxing's biggest upsets to win his share of the heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz won by TKO in the seventh round to become the surprise champ in a bout that had shades of Buster Douglas' upset over Mike Tyson in 1990. Ruiz barely was on anyone's heavyweight radar when he was summoned as a replacement to fight champion Joshua in front of a packed Garden.

All he did was dominate the British champion.

Ruiz knocked down Joshua twice in the third round and did it two more times in the seventh before referee Mike Griffin ended the fight.

He's stepped in after fighting on April 20, when he stopped Alexander Dimitrenko. Jarrell Miller's failed drug tests sent the challenger to the sideline.

Ruiz (33-1, 21 KO's) seized the opportunity and made boxing history to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO championships.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden. Source: SKY
    More From
    Other Sport
    Boxing
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:39
    Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
    'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
    2
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Andy Ruiz Jr shocks the world! Knocks out Anthony Joshua to become new heavyweight champion
    3
    Spectators on a nearby balcony wear sandpaper costumes during the ICC Cricket World Cup
    Fans dress as sandpaper to taunt Aussies David Warner, Steve Smith in Cricket World Cup
    4
    Ruiz Jr defeated Joshua via TKO in the seventh round in New York.
    'He's the better man tonight' - Anthony Joshua humble in defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr
    5
    Ruiz Jr defeated Anthony Joshua by TKO in the seventh round to claim the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles.
    'I would love to fight him again' - Joseph Parker on facing Andy Ruiz Jr
    MORE FROM
    Other Sport
    MORE
    Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    'I've got that Mexican blood in me' - Andy Ruiz Jr stuns Anthony Joshua with sensational TKO victory
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    Andy Ruiz Jr shocks the world! Knocks out Anthony Joshua to become new heavyweight champion
    00:31
    The New Zealand women sealed an emphatic 3-0 victory in Lancaster.

    Black Sticks women keep Pro League finals hopes alive by thrashing USA
    Heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr face off during a weigh-in at Madison Square Garden, Friday, May 31, 2019, before their title bout Saturday in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

    Anthony Joshua confident ahead of Andy Ruiz fight, has Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder in his sights