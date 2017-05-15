 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: 'And down we go!' Carnage on the Giro D'Italia after a police motorbike leaves strewn riders across the road

share

Source:

Associated Press

Nairo Quintana today rode away from his main rivals up the grueling climb to Blockhaus to win the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia and take the leader's pink jersey in a leg that was marred by a mass crash involving a police motorbike.

The crash happened 15 kilometres before the end of the ninth stage of the Giro D'Italia this morning.
Source: SKY

The crash virtually ended the overall title hopes of Sky teammates Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa, plus Orica-Scott's Adam Yates.

With 15 kilometres to go, just before the climb, riders in the main pack made contact with a police motorcycle stopped alongside the road, prompting the crash that involved Thomas, Landa, Yates and about a dozen other riders.

All three of the overall contenders got back on their bikes but Landa appeared to be in severe pain, Yates had his knee bloodied and Thomas' jersey and shorts were shredded.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Santner dismantled the Irish batters, outwitting them with some spectacular spin bowling to finish with figures of 5-50 today in an ODI.

Watch: Mitchell Santner's spin masterclass dismantles Ireland to deny them a shock win over the Black Caps


00:30
2
Tottenham scored twice from set pieces to secure a 2-1 win over United in this morning’s EPL action.

Watch: Harry Kane's ingenious strike with the outside of his boot against Man Utd sends Tottenham fans crazy

03:21
3
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

00:23
4
New Zealand secured a late 12-5 win against England to finish third after being thrashed by South Africa in the semis.

All Blacks Sevens do it late against England to finish third in Paris

00:17
5
Team New Zealand boat out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: Man overboard - Team New Zealand crew member goes flying overboard during training session

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

Bill English said the government is doing all it can to address the shortage of housing.


03:21
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

00:26
Bill English joked about his recent social presence, saying he hoped his 'walk-run' video would inspire people to get out and exercise.

'It will brighten up considerably!' - Laughing PM happy to pass his social media to Paula Bennett

Bill English joked about his recent social presence, saying he hoped his 'walk-run' video would inspire people to get out and exercise.

00:18
The singer ignored the prankster until security escorted him away

Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

The singer professionally carried on until security escorted him off the stage.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ