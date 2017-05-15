Watch: 'And down we go!' Carnage on the Giro D'Italia after a police motorbike leaves strewn riders across the road

Nairo Quintana today rode away from his main rivals up the grueling climb to Blockhaus to win the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia and take the leader's pink jersey in a leg that was marred by a mass crash involving a police motorbike.

The crash virtually ended the overall title hopes of Sky teammates Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa, plus Orica-Scott's Adam Yates.

With 15 kilometres to go, just before the climb, riders in the main pack made contact with a police motorcycle stopped alongside the road, prompting the crash that involved Thomas, Landa, Yates and about a dozen other riders.