Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)

All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker revealed this morning that his nude celebratory picture with teammates at the Rugby World Cup Sevens is nothing new.

Baker said that it has been a ritual he has kept up throughout his rugby and sevens career.

The New Zealand men’s sevens team touched down in Auckland this morning after winning back-to-back World Cup titles in San Francisco on Monday.

Baker told TVNZ's Breakfast that he and his teammates were having a bit of fun after a gruelling three-day tournament.

"I sort of just always done it if we ever won anything, just sort of take photos just for laughs really," said Baker.

"So just got everyone involved in this one and had a bit of fun."

The 29-year-old said his All Blacks Sevens teammates Trael Joass had no issues carrying him on his shoulders for unique photo.

"He's (Joass) just a good person, the silly thing was we did a practice shot facing the other way, I had to put up that one."

The All Blacks Sevens team now have a six-week break with some players given the option to play in the National Provincial Competition which begins next month.

"Most of us have six weeks off but some guys might play Mitre 10 Cup.