 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)

Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
Sevens

All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker revealed this morning that his nude celebratory picture with teammates at the Rugby World Cup Sevens is nothing new.

Baker said that it has been a ritual he has kept up throughout his rugby and sevens career.

The New Zealand men’s sevens team touched down in Auckland this morning after winning back-to-back World Cup titles in San Francisco on Monday.

Baker told TVNZ's Breakfast that he and his teammates were having a bit of fun after a gruelling three-day tournament.

"I sort of just always done it if we ever won anything, just sort of take photos just for laughs really," said Baker.

"So just got everyone involved in this one and had a bit of fun."

The 29-year-old said his All Blacks Sevens teammates Trael Joass had no issues carrying him on his shoulders for unique photo.

"He's (Joass) just a good person, the silly thing was we did a practice shot facing the other way, I had to put up that one."

The All Blacks Sevens team now have a six-week break with some players given the option to play in the National Provincial Competition which begins next month.

"Most of us have six weeks off but some guys might play Mitre 10 Cup.

"Most of us will just take the rest, it has been a pretty big year. I suppose prep up for the World Series next year."

Baker has a habit of always taking a celebratory picture with any title or cup he has won in rugby and sevens. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
Sevens
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
3

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
4

Watch: Meet the King Country teen gunning to be the world's best motorsport rider
5

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
"Lismore, NSW, Australia - May 9, 2012: This is the official ball of AFL, Australian Rules Football, and has been used since the 1880s"

Teenage girl charged with grievous bodily harm over incident in Aussie Rules match
00:11
Footage of a Chicago Cubs fan grabbing a ball in the crowd drew outrage online, but there’s a backstory.

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
00:32
The British heavyweight talked up Parker's credentials but said he is prepared to exchange blows and win by knockout at the O2 Arena in London.

'He feels he's got something to prove' - Dillian Whyte on Joseph Parker showdown
Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Chris Froome climb alpe d'huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Tour de France seeking more action from innovative stages
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:09
New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease.

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court