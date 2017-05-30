 

Watch: All-in brawl! MLB superstar goes beast mode after being intentionally nailed with 160km/h missile

Associated Press

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper and San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland both landed punches to the head during a wild brawl that erupted this morning during an MLB match after Harper was hit by Strickland's pitch.

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper could look at a career in boxing considering some of the punches he used on the Giants’ Hunter Strickland.
Source: NBC Sports

Harper was hit in the right hip by Strickland's 160km/h fastball in the eighth inning with Washington ahead 2-0.

Harper pointed the bat toward Strickland, charged the mound and fired his batting helmet wide of the pitcher.

They started to swing away and they each connected as the benches and bullpens emptied.

At least two Giants players forcefully dragged Strickland from the middle of the brawl all the way into the dugout. Harper and Strickland were both ejected.

In the 2014 NL Division Series, Harper hit two home runs off Strickland.

After the star's second shot, in Game 4, he stared at Strickland as he rounded the bases.

Both players face heavy suspension with Harper's likely to be more lengthy for charging the mound.

Washington won the game 3-0.

