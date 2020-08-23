Watch: Alexander Povetkin annihilates Dillian Whyte with savage uppercut in heavyweight clash

British boxer Dillian Whyte's world title ambitions have been left on the canvas after he suffered a devastating KO at the fists of Alexander Povetkin in Essex.
Whyte was due a mandatory shot at Tyson Fury's WBC world title but put it up for grabs against the 40-year-old Russian.
Things appeared to be going well for Whyte when he put Povetkin on the floor twice in the fourth round.
However, the big Russian delivered a savage uppercut in the fifth to knock Whyte out cold.
In the aftermath of the fight, Eddie Hearn said a rematch clause had been activated, meaning the pair will battle again.