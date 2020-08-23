TODAY |

Watch: Alexander Povetkin annihilates Dillian Whyte with savage uppercut in heavyweight clash

Source:  1 NEWS

British boxer Dillian Whyte's world title ambitions have been left on the canvas after he suffered a devastating KO at the fists of Alexander Povetkin in Essex.

Whyte was in complete control until Povetkin came up with this moment of brilliance. Source: Spark

Whyte was due a mandatory shot at Tyson Fury's WBC world title but put it up for grabs against the 40-year-old Russian.

Things appeared to be going well for Whyte when he put Povetkin on the floor twice in the fourth round.

However, the big Russian delivered a savage uppercut in the fifth to knock Whyte out cold.

In the aftermath of the fight, Eddie Hearn said a rematch clause had been activated, meaning the pair will battle again. 

