Watch: Alexander Povetkin annihilates Dillian Whyte with savage uppercut in heavyweight clash

British boxer Dillian Whyte's world title ambitions have been left on the canvas after he suffered a devastating KO at the fists of Alexander Povetkin in Essex.

Whyte was due a mandatory shot at Tyson Fury's WBC world title but put it up for grabs against the 40-year-old Russian.

Things appeared to be going well for Whyte when he put Povetkin on the floor twice in the fourth round.

However, the big Russian delivered a savage uppercut in the fifth to knock Whyte out cold.