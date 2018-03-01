Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

British superstar Anthony Joshua has called on the help of Kiwi boxer Patrick Mailata to help him prepare for WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on April 1.

Mailata, 23, has been training in Sheffield in England and has been sparring with Joshua and his team.

Mailata spoke to 1 NEWS and said Joshua is a world class fighter and there is a reason why he's a superstar in the sport.

"AJ is honestly a down to earth dude, like I have got nothing bad to say about him, I've been blessed to be here and work amongst them (Joshua's team)," said Mailata.

"Some of the guys that walk around in this gym are the best in the world and to be able to drag myself from across New Zealand and be here and go toe-to-toe with them, it's next level.

"I handled myself alright in the ring and I'm confident that if I can dance with him I can basically dance with anybody."

Mailata trained with Parker when they were amateurs and fought when Mailata was starting out in 2012.

He believes Parker will have no ill feeling towards him for helping out his rival Joshua.

"Big Joe (Parker) he will understand, he's on a different path, obviously onto bigger and better things," said Mailata.

"He's heading towards big titles and fighting big fights, you know I'm right behind catching up. Making my mark on the world on the amateur level and eventually turn pro."