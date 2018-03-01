 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

share

Source:

1 NEWS

British superstar Anthony Joshua has called on the help of Kiwi boxer Patrick Mailata to help him prepare for WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on April 1.

Patrick Mailata is in England preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by training with the world's best.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mailata, 23, has been training in Sheffield in England and has been sparring with Joshua and his team.

Mailata spoke to 1 NEWS and said Joshua is a world class fighter and there is a reason why he's a superstar in the sport.

"AJ is honestly a down to earth dude, like I have got nothing bad to say about him, I've been blessed to be here and work amongst them (Joshua's team)," said Mailata.

"Some of the guys that walk around in this gym are the best in the world and to be able to drag myself from across New Zealand and be here and go toe-to-toe with them, it's next level.

"I handled myself alright in the ring and I'm confident that if I can dance with him I can basically dance with anybody."

Mailata trained with Parker when they were amateurs and fought when Mailata was starting out in 2012.

He believes Parker will have no ill feeling towards him for helping out his rival Joshua.

"Big Joe (Parker) he will understand, he's on a different path, obviously onto bigger and better things," said Mailata.

"He's heading towards big titles and fighting big fights, you know I'm right behind catching up. Making my mark on the world on the amateur level and eventually turn pro."

Mailata will be representing New Zealand at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next month, competing in the 91kg+division.

Related

Joseph Parker

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:04
1
Patrick Mailata is in England preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by training with the world's best.

Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

01:44
2
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

00:25
3
The All Blacks legend is gearing up for the gruelling race once again.

Watch: Richie McCaw snapped in preparation for Godzone race by wife Gemma

00:30
4
Rob Ferrari spoke on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about his $50,000 grab last night.

'Four Weetbix and off to work' – Business as usual for Black Caps fan who took stellar Catch-A-Million catch

00:30
5
Today New Zealand Rugby announced it's posted a record profit.

'We've got a number that we're negotiating' – NZR hints at professional era for Black Ferns

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Live stream: Last chance for Simon Bridges to hold Jacinda Ardern to account in final Question Time for two weeks

The government is expected to be quizzed on the Budget, Kiwibuild and the Provincial Growth Fund.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters


00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School in Rotorua, yesterday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 